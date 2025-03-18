Fire destroys home on Detroit's west side

A fire on Detroit's west side destroyed a family's home, forcing a mother and her adult children into the cold in the middle of the night.

It started around 2 a.m. on Avon Avenue, between West Outer Drive and McNichols.

The family's grandmother tells us it took her less than 10 minutes to rush over. She got a call about the fire just after 2 a.m.

Yvette says this is the home she grew up in. She's heartbroken that the home she grew up in may be gone, but she told us with tears in her eyes that most important thing is that everyone made it out okay.

WXYZ

"Everybody is fine. I’m trying to calm them down and tell them that it’s just a house," she said. "You have your life. Houses come and go. God works miracles so just as long as everybody’s Ok.i’m just grateful for that."

The homeowner is saying that young adults and a 10-year-old had to run out of the home as black smoke poured out of it.

The grandma tells me she's thankful that all her grandkids made it out.

Fire officials tell us the fire was focused to an addition in the back of the home, with a downed powerline preventing firefighters from getting inside. DTE had to come out to cut the line to make it safe to enter the home.

The homeowner told us that everyone got out without injuries. We're told one adult was transported to the hospital, but not for physical injuries.