Fire destroys inside of Auburn Cafe in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Auburn Cafe has been in the Ecorse for 44 years.

Now its future is uncertain after a fire ripped through it and destroyed the inside.

“I look at it as a temporary setback, we’re not going anywhere," said Kosta Callis, owner of Auburn Café. "Fire’s not going to stop us."

WXYZ Kosta Callis

Callis' mom and dad opened the restaurant which sits on West Jefferson when he was just one years old.

“This thing is almost as old as I am, might as well be a twin brother,” Callis added.

Callis says his parents treated the restaurant as if it was one of their own children.

When his mom saw the aftermath of the fire on Friday, he says she was devastated.

“We lost my father about seven years ago and she came and saw this place.. it was like seeing him go again,” Callis said.

Callis and nearly 100 customers were inside auburn cafe Friday evening when the fire broke out.

Fortunately, everyone got out safe.

“When I got outside, both exhaust fans were engulfed in flames,” said Callis.

No word yet on what exactly caused the fire, but what is known is that customers are sad to see auburn cafe closed.

“We had one experience here and it was like we were going to dinner with our family, it was the best, they treated us like family, the food was amazing,” said Ana Knapp of Warren.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” said Diana Cross of Southgate.

WXYZ Anna Knapp and Diana Cross

Knapp and Cross came to the restaurant on Saturday hoping to grab dinner but they quickly realized that wasn’t going to happen.

“Very, very upset, worried about the family,” Knapp added.

Knapp and Cross say they hope Auburn Cafe is rebuilt.

Callis says the plan is to rebuild and reopen.

“How can we not rebuild when you have such a strong community and strong support base, how can we not rebuild and satisfy them,” said Callis.

A family friend and longtime customer of Auburn Cafe created a GoFundMe to support the restoration efforts of the restaurant.

You can find the GoFundMe here.