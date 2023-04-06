Fire investigators, arson crews investigating cause of home explosion in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI (WXYZ) — Fire crews and police responded to a reported house explosion on Mark Street in Mount Clemens Wednesday night. The explosion rocked the neighborhood and the two-story condo where the explosion happened. That home was left in pieces.

Two people were inside the condo at the time of the explosion. Both were taken to a local hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries.

"It's a loss right now. Especially since the explosion. It pretty much rocked it off its foundation," Capt. Nick Candela with the Mount Clemens Fire Department said.

Neighbor Joanie Dickerson says she heard the explosion while sitting inside her home. While inside, she says she heard a loud boom and saw a blue light that shook the building. Her son then ran downstairs because he thought a tornado hit her house.

"He said, 'What is that?' And I said, 'It's the tornado. We're having this tornado,'... And he's like no it's not a tornado. So he shot out and went outside and said, 'The house blew up.' And I said, 'What!' And I came out like, wow! And that was it," she recalled.

Fire investigators and arson crews are currently looking into the cause of this explosion.