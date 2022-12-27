Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas

(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe."

Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began Monday just after 4 p.m. in a room on the 8th floor. It was contained to one room, and the 48-year-old male resident inside was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He is expected to be OK.

But as residents braced in the cold while fire officials worked to save the building, another plight was highlighted. According to the residents, they spent Christmas without heat and were doing anything they could to stay warm.

"I got an oven yeah. I got a little toaster oven so I'm using that," Dejuan Grimes said. "I think everybody is doing that. Everybody."

The fire department says the incident was contained to just one unit. And even though the root cause is still under investigation, people are urged to exercise caution when heating homes.

"Well you empathize with people because you know how it is with these temperatures, and you know people are going to do anything by any means necessary to keep warm," Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said.

Chief Harris says stoves and ovens are not the recommended ways to heat homes. And if you are using a space heater, then keep it at least 4 feet away from any window treatments and furniture.

Meanwhile, the building's management hasn't commented yet on the heating issue.