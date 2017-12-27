Firefighters rescue deer from frozen lake in Wayne County

Fair
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A deer was rescued from Belleville Lake by the Van Buren Township Fire Department on Wednesday morning after getting stranded on the ice.
The deer took off into the woods after firefighters were able to get it to shore, officials say.
It reportedly weighed about 200 pounds.
