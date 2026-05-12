First block of Monroe Streetscape project in Greektown set to open in June

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One of three blocks under construction in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood is set to open this summer – the first of a massive construction project.

According to the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership, the 500 block of Monroe St. is set to open in mid-June.

Watch below: Past coverage of the Monroe Streetscape project in Detroit

Greektown businesses prepare for Opening Day crowds despite ongoing construction

That stretch is between Beaubien and St. Antoine, and features many restaurants, as well as Greektown Casino.

The $20 million project began in March 2025 and is re-imagining Monroe Street through Greektown, one of the most popular streets in Downtown Detroit.

Watch below: Greektown wants you to know they're open for business despite construction

Greektown wants you to know they're open for business despite construction

In December 2025, the intersection at Beaubien and Monroe opened. The street is torn up, but bars, restaurants and shops are open and accessible via sidewalks.

The latest update from the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership said the 400 block of Monre – from Brush to Beaubien – will open in August, and the 300 block between Randolph and Brush will open in the fall.