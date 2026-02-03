ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today, the Michigan Department of Transportation will host one of two meetings on the $350 million overhaul of I-94. The prep work for the project begins this week. The work spans from Wayne Road all the way to Schaefer, seen in the map below. That's nearly 13 miles, and encompasses many drivers' direct road to the airport. We know traffic headaches are top of mind for so many metro Detroiters.

MDOT

Watch Brittany's report, featuring an interview with MDOT's Diane Cross, and our previous coverage below

First of two meetings on $350 million overhaul on I-94 happening today

Here's everything you need to know about the multi-year construction project on I-94

A big stretch of this construction runs right in front of DTW. The work starts at the end of the month, and eventually. We will see lanes reduced to one.

This 13-mile long project impacts communities in Romulus, Taylor, Allen Park, and Dearborn. We spoke with drivers on the upcoming project.

WXYZ

"We've got old infrastructure, it must be fixed," said Allen Park resident Jim Perry.

WXYZ

"We don't want shutdowns at all, but then when roads aren't upgraded and you don't do that thing, it's painful too," said West Bloomfied resident Lou Glazer.

WXYZ

"Yeah,it's inconvenient, but it fixes the road, and then I'm not having to spend the money to fix my car," said Detroit resident Giles Zimmer

The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting two public meetings for people to learn about the project: one in Allen Park today (1-3 p.m. at the Department of Public Services building on Outer Drive) and one on Wednesday, Feb. 4 (4-6 p.m. at Taylor City Hall on Goddard Road). You can learn more information about the project and these meetings at this link.

