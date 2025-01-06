First phase of bridge replacement project begins in Wayne County

WAYNE CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — This morning, a bridge closure in Wayne County could cause serious backups, and it's just the start of a project that will last most of the year.

The first round of closures will impact old M-14, or Ann Arbor road, between Newburgh Road and Market Street in Livonia.

It's all part of a $21.5 million bridge investment. Starting at 6 a.m. this morning, this stretch here wil be closed for most of the year. This bridge is the first phase of this bridge investment project and the structure here getting is definitely in need, since it's 100 years old.

On top of rebuilding this bridge on Ann Arbor road over the Middle Rouge River, and another on Edward Hines going over Ann Arbor Road. The stretches in between are going to get a little TLC.

MDOT says the $21.5 million is going towards repaving roads, rebuilding intersections and improving drainage, but fixing a century-old bridge is a big undertaking. This half mile of Ann Arbor Road between Newburgh and Marter Street is expected to be shut down until November.

Here's how drivers feel about the fix.

WXYZ

"Before I became a bus assistant I was trianing to because a bus driver and I remember doing my training we had to go over that bridge and I had o go over that bridge int hat big 26 ft bus and it was rocky I was very nerve wracking," said Jasmine McMurtry.

WXYZ

"It’s going to push traffic over this way. I mean Levan Rd Newburg rd they’re too busy in the afternoon anyway so we’ll have to see," said Joseph Rodgers.

Rebuilding the second bridge, built just before 1950 on Ed Hines, will begin in the spring.