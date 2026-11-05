DETROIT — Five people have been convicted in a kidnapping conspiracy targeting a Detroit man whose life changed after a viral act of kindness — a plot orchestrated by his own nephew.

See the full story in the video below

Five convicted in kidnapping conspiracy targeting Detroit man after viral act of kindness o

Roland Chatmon, 37, of Detroit; Leica Lopez Martinez, 33, of Lake Orion; Ieasha Stroman, 38, of Pontiac; and Dneiqua Stroman, 43, of Pontiac, all pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and federal firearms offenses. Kenneth Anderson, 54, of Pontiac, previously pleaded guilty to money laundering for his role in the case. All five face a minimum sentence of 7 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for early next year.

The convictions stem from a September 2025 attack on Curtis Dixon, who had become a viral celebrity after being caught on camera helping a social media influencer who was pretending to be a blind man. The good deed went viral — leading to Dixon receiving $100,000 and a Yukon Denali.

Weeks after that windfall, Dixon's life changed again — this time violently.

"That changed my life overnight, as well as the situation that happened to me changed my life again," Dixon said.

Dixon said he was near his apartment when a woman approached him in distress.

"A young lady walked past me crying, and I asked her was she OK and she said no I got carjacked," Dixon said.

He offered her a ride. She directed him to a house on Detroit's east side — where the trap was set.

"Next thing you know, somebody comes up to my car, the driver's side, 'hey open my door!'" Dixon said.

Dixon was held at gunpoint, hogtied, stripped and beaten. Suspects drove his car to ATMs and drained his bank accounts. They then forced him to his apartment, where they tied up his wife and stole his safe.

"The girl, she asked me where's the rest of the money? I said you have everything I got," Dixon said.

"She told me to get on my stomach. I said I can't, you got me hogtied, so I got on my knees and forehead. She put the gun to my head and asked me anything you want to say before you die? And I said, like I said while praying in my truck, 'no weapon formed against me will prosper,'" Dixon said.

Dixon was left on the ground as his car was set on fire. After he was released from the hospital, police had no suspects. His nephew called him as well.

"My nephew called me and asked me, 'Unc, do you know who did it?' I said no. He says to me, 'Well, if you find out who did it, let me know,'" Dixon said.

Days later, the ATF brought Dixon in for an interview — and what he saw shattered him.

"They showed me these pictures. The third picture they show me, I fell to my knees. They said, 'Mr. Dixon, do you know him?' And I said, 'That's my nephew,'" Dixon said.

According to the ATF, Chatmon had been recorded calling his brother in jail, where the two hatched the kidnapping plan. Chatmon then recruited three women to help carry it out and steal Dixon's money.

"When I found out it was family, I was so hurt. I couldn't believe it. Because I expected somebody on the streets to do it to me before a family member would," Dixon said.

Dixon said he still has not recovered all of his money and has faced difficulty finding housing to rent. But with the convictions now secured, he said he is resting easier — and grateful to be alive.

"I'd rather be broke and happy, any day. I'd rather be broke and happy than rich and have to look over my shoulder," Dixon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.