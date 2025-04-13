Five shot, three in custody after family dispute in Detroit leads to shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five adults in a Detroit family were shot Saturday afternoon on Sussex Street, near the intersection of Lyndon St. and Greenfield Road.

Both Detroit police and the Detroit Fire Department were called to the 14500 block of Sussex mid-day Saturday after a call of shots were fired.

Three of the family members involved have been taken into custody, with two others currently being treated for critical injuries, police say.

Police are investigating the shooting. We're told it happened after a member of the family had passed away just before on Friday night.

The family had gathered after the death and, following some kind of dispute, the shooting is said to have occurred, police say.