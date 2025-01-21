Flint man pardoned by Trump over January 6th Capitol riot speaks out

(WXYZ) — President Trump hit the ground running on his first day in office, signing a host of executive orders.

Isaac Thomas was among the people who were pardoned. 7 News Detroit spoke with him over Zoom from his home in Flint.

He said it's been a long four years since the incident. Protesters were rallying against the 2020 election results when things turned south.

When asked how he feels about the pardon and if reality has set in, Thomas replied, "It is still hard to believe, but at the end of the day, I think that ya know, listen, I spent seven months in pretrial confinement and through every single night I forced myself to thank God for letting me out cause I knew he was gonna."

"And then I went to the Capitol after President Trump said to go down there, said to go down there quite peacefully and patriotically is the words he used," Thomas recalled.

He claims what he was involved in was peaceful, but the FBI claims otherwise.

Agents claim Thomas threatened to whack police with a pole and that he incited violence by yelling at other protesters to get the officer.

"The FBI came to my house probably two weeks after January 6th. I was not charged until two years later," Thomas recalled.

"The part that the media doesn't show is that the Capitol police and the Metro Police Department, DC metro police, attacked the crowd with rubber bullets, mace and smoke grenades and flash bangs," he said.

Eventually, Thomas was arrested.

"There's been no videos that any news agency or anyone can show other pictures of me standing there. That's all they've been able to show," Thomas said.

Now, that's all history.

On Monday, on his first day back in office, President Trump pardoned everyone blamed in the incident.

"So I'm going to move forward, and now my case has been dismissed," Thomas said.

"At the end of the day, I don't agree with Trump on a lot of things. I don't agree with his pro-vaccine stance and some other things that he's done. Some people in his administration. But at the end of the day, I love my country. And I believe that God needs to be put first. That's where I stand, and Jesus Christ gets all the credit for this."