Flood-prone residents worry about potential damages cause by incoming wintry mix

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be causing a lot of issues for Detroiters living in flood-prone low-lying areas.

Streets that were just frozen a couple of days ago are now flooded and will freeze back over again.

RELATED: Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all in today's forecast

One Michigan woman says she's concerned.

"My tires are frozen to the ground," Arielle Belcher said.

Her car was stuck for two days

"The water had froze up around my tires so I wasn't able to get out. I was frozen in," she explained.

With the rain melting most of the ice she's now scared for what may come in the next 24 hours will freezing temperatures from the incoming snow and rain.

"Every time it rains, snows, and when it melts my street floods because we don't have a drain."

Over in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood, flooding is also at the top of people's worries.

"Whenever you hear about flooding in this neighborhood your heart sinks," Brian Owens says. "There is no precautions we can take, it's either going to breach the tiger dams or the existing sea walls."