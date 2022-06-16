Food trucks, carnival and Wanda Sykes coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food trucks, carnival rides and comedian and actress Wanda Sykes will be coming to the Detroit area this weekend.
There will also be several events taking place to celebrate Juneteenth.
Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit:
Friday
- Downtown Street Eats
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cadillac Square
- More information: downtowndetroit.org
- Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets
- Free admission: rocknridesro.com
Saturday
- “I Gave My Sole for Parkinson’s” walk
- Registration at 9 a.m.; Walk at 10:30 a.m.
- First Presbyterian Church
- Registration and more information: parkinsonsmi.akaraisin.com
- Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets
- Free admission: rocknridesro.com
- Pride Bar Crawl Detroit
- 4 p.m. to midnight
- Brookie's Bar & Grille
- Tickets: eventbrite.com
- Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin "Kingdom Tour"
- 6:45 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
- Wanda Sykes
- 8 p.m.
- Music Hall Center
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets
- Free admission: rocknridesro.com
- Jazz Spectacular: Father's Day Celebration
- 6 p.m.
- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
