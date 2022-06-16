Food trucks, carnival and Wanda Sykes coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food trucks, carnival rides and comedian and actress Wanda Sykes will be coming to the Detroit area this weekend.

There will also be several events taking place to celebrate Juneteenth.

Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit:

Friday



Downtown Street Eats

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cadillac Square More information: downtowndetroit.org

Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets Free admission: rocknridesro.com



Saturday



“I Gave My Sole for Parkinson’s” walk

Registration at 9 a.m.; Walk at 10:30 a.m. First Presbyterian Church Registration and more information: parkinsonsmi.akaraisin.com

Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets Free admission: rocknridesro.com

Pride Bar Crawl Detroit

4 p.m. to midnight Brookie's Bar & Grille Tickets: eventbrite.com

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin "Kingdom Tour"

6:45 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Wanda Sykes

8 p.m. Music Hall Center Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Sunday



Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets Free admission: rocknridesro.com

Jazz Spectacular: Father's Day Celebration

6 p.m. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

