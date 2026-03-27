Food trucks return to Downtown Detroit for 2026 Downtown Street Eats on April 6

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food trucks are returning to Downtown Detroit during the week starting in April for the annual Downtown Street Eats.

It all starts Monday, April 6, and the food trucks will be in Cadillac Square every weekday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early October.

Downtown Street Eats attracts more than 2,500 people each day, and brings a diverse array of food trucks and local pop-ups to the area for Detroiters, downtown employees and visitors to the city.

This year, officials say there will be several new food trucks, including Detroit Panzerotti Co., which specializes in Detroit-style pizza and calzones, plus steak sandwiches, Italian subs and more.

There will also be plenty of returning favorites, including CIA Cheesesteak Institute of America and Island Noodles.

“We love being part of Downtown Street Eats. It feels like family,” CIA Cheesesteak Institute of America Food Truck Founder Greg Arnoldy said in a statement. “The customers are great, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership team that runs the program is incredibly supportive. They really work to help vendors succeed, and it’s always a great experience serving the downtown crowd.”

This is the 14th season for Downtown Detroit Street Eats. The opening week lineup is:



Monday, April 6 - Cousins Maine Lobster and TRU Pizza Co.

Tuesday, April 7 - Big Bo’s Grill, Curt Got Crabs, Fun Food Express, Gambino’s Catering Wood Fired Pizza, Grand Traverse Pie Co., Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, Twisted Street BBQ

Wednesday, April 8 - Busta Gawgs, Conchys Empanadas, Little Bite Big Taste, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Wing Snob

Thursday, April 9 - Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, The Great Greek, The Rolling Stoves, TRU Pizza Co.

Friday, April 10 - Busta Dawgs, Island Noodles, The Great Greek

For a full schedule of food trucks, visit DowntownDetroit.org/events.