For the first time in 16 years, voters will select a new Warren mayor

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we speak, the race for Warren mayor is heating up with a primary coming up on Tuesday.

Warren is the third largest city in Michigan, and this time voters will choose from a field that does not include current Mayor Jim Fouts. Fouts has been kept off the ballot due to term limits. He has represented the city as Mayor for the past 16 years.

The field of candidates currently includes George Dimas, who served on the council for more than 30 years and is currently the HR Director. Another candidate, Council Pres. Patrick Green is endorsed by the police and fire. Macomb Co. Commissioner Michelle Nard is a candidate calling for a forensic audit of all departments.

Another candidate, State Rep. Lori Stone has more than 14 years of experience as a teacher, and a master’s degree in science education. Candidate Alfonso King is a retiree from Chrysler and the military, who wants to bring in more diverse business. Also, candidate Scott Stevens is a former council member, who wants to push for better bike lanes, roundabouts, and more space for recreation.

Voters tell us they are focused on the best candidate who can improve the city.

“Someone who can push the city forward and all positive,” a voter told us. Another adding “What’s at stake is the future of the city of Warren, housing for veterans and the city.”

Along with the mayor’s race, voters also have many choices for council with all the seats open as well.

In addition, we have learned the City Council has filed a motion to dismiss the $1 million lawsuit brought by Mayor Fouts, who is still seeking to serve another term despite exceeding term limits, and not being included on the ballot.