Ford Field holding early merchandise day ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 07, 2023
(WXYZ) — Ford Field is planning to hold an early merchandise day ahead of the Taylor Swift concerts in Detroit this weekend.

According to Ford Field’s website, fans are invited to purchase merchandise outside of Gate B starting Thursday morning.

The sales start at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

The line will open at 8 a.m. on Brush Street, but Ford Field notes you cannot line up before 8 a.m.

Parking suggestions are Lot 4 & Lot 5 for $8 with Tigers Garage parking available for $9.

