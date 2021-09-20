Ford Flat Rock production resumes

FLAT ROCK, MI (WXYZ) — The Ford Flat Rock assembly plant is resuming production after being idle for nearly three weeks.

That's because of a fuel leak that forced hundreds of evacuations and ongoing frustrations for families.

Since the beginning of the month, many state and federal agencies have been going around to homes checking air levels after nearly 1,400 gallons of fuel leaked into the sewer system.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the city of Flat Rock, Wayne, and Monroe counties due to of the hazardous fumes.

But the sewer system has since been cleared of those fumes.

The EPA is continuing its indoor air sampling.

The latest numbers as of yesterday: 31 sampled homes and businesses and five schools in Flat Rock.

Since the spill, Ford has removed all underground piping and tanks and have replaced them with above-ground piping.