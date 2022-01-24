Ford halting new retail orders on 2022 Maverick due to overwhelming demand

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company is halting new retail orders on the all-new 2022 Maverick pickup truck later this week.

According to Ford, there has been an overwhelming demand for the compact pickup truck, so they are stopping new retail orders for both hybrid and EcoBoost Maverick trucks after Jan. 27.

Ford will then focus on existing orders, but customers may still be able to purchase a Maverick on the lot at their local Ford dealer.

According to the company, they will kick off ordering for the 2023 Maverick this summer.

Ford unveiled the compact truck in June. It's expected to be the first standard, full-hybrid pickup on the market and get an estimated 40 mpg.

The automaker said there is room for five adults with plenty of storage, and is built for both city driving and getting out into the country.

The pickup also features the Maverick FLEXBED system, which has a multi-position tailgate, anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired sources and more.

“Maverick challenges the status quo and the stereotypes of what a pickup truck can be. We believe it will be compelling to a lot of people who never before considered a truck," Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager Todd Eckert said in a release.