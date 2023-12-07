Ford launches ‘EV- Home Power Partnership to explore benefits of EV energy

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford announced the new 'EV-Home Power Partnership' with Resideo Technologies, Inc. Thursday that will explore the potential electric vehicle batteries have in supporting home energy needs.

“Driving electric is unlocking an entirely new world of personal energy management that could not only save our customers time and money, but also help support a more sustainable energy grid,” said Bill Crider, head of global charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company.

“Successful vehicle-to-home energy management solutions would give Ford EV drivers as well as utilities and power companies the confidence to accelerate future vehicle-to-grid services never-before thought possible with traditional vehicles.”

The project, Ford said will test and measure the benefits of pairing bi-directional EV charging with a Resideo smart thermostat to save consumers money on monthly electric bills and “reduce strain on the U.S. electric grid and enable use of cleaner energy, while helping ensure homeowner comfort.”

"The two largest contributors to an individual's carbon-emission footprint are usually their car and the heating and cooling of their home," said Dana Huth, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Resideo.

The partnership builds on the F-150’s current ability to power homes during power outages through available Intelligent Backup Power.

"With this EV Power Partnership project, we can discover new ways for F-150 Lightning owners to utilize their EV battery to power their home's heating and cooling and to help build a home energy management strategy that can optimize their home's comfort and energy use. By creating energy-efficient ecosystems between trusted global brands, our Resideo Grid Services team can help ensure a more resilient electric grid for the community, prepare it for more renewables and deliver energy savings for consumers,” Huth said.

Already launched, the project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.