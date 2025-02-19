Ford launches new features for F-Series owners and insurance deductible if truck is stolen

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. is introducing an innovative insurance reimbursement of up to $2,500 for owners of select F-Series trucks, including the iconic Ford F-150 of the 2024-2025 models.

This initiative offers to cover the cost of insurance deductibles if these vehicles are stolen, as Ford says it's committed to making their customers feel more secure.

As part of an upgrade to the FordPass app, the Ford Security Package is designed to turn heads in the automotive industry. The company is prepared to invest thousands of dollars to ensure that truck owners have peace of mind in the face of rising vehicle thefts.

“Matching this up with the F-150 is a solid move on behalf of Ford,” automotive analyst David Zoia said of the importance of the initiative in today's market.

The launch of the insurance reimbursement plan comes during an increase in vehicle thefts affecting Ford's popular F-Series trucks. Zoia says other manufacturers will likely be observing the impact of Ford’s Security Package closely, indicating a potential shift in industry standards.

In 2021, Ford launched the service in the European auto market.

The reimbursement plan is part of Ford's Advanced Security Package, accessible through the FordPass app, which requires a $7.99 monthly subscription. The first year of the service, however, is free.

The comprehensive package is equipped with features designed to deter thieves including technology and a special 24/7 hotline that allows owners to disable their vehicles if suspicious activity is detected.

"One thing about Ford is they're always one step ahead and always looking out for their customers," said Joseph Rippolone Jr., a product specialist at Suburban Ford in Sterling Heights.

Despite these advancements, the threat of theft is still high. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 16,000 F-150s were stolen in 2023, with some vehicles taken directly from factory lots in metro Detroit.

Rippolone also knows from experience. He and his wife had their Ford Explorer stolen right from their driveway in Oakland County.

Ford hopes that with this new Ford Security Package and up to a $2,500 deductible reimbursement program, it will set a precedent in the U.S. Automotive market. Rippolone says other automakers should follow suit, enhancing security measures across the industry.

