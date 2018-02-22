Ford names Lincoln chief to replace ousted North America head

Kumar Galhotra will replace Raj Nair will take over on March 1. The company said Thursday in a printed release that he'll lead all aspects of the North American business, which is Ford's primary source of profits.
Galhotra has been with Ford for 29 years in a number of senior engineering and product strategy positions. He has led the Lincoln brand since 2014.
Ford announced Wednesday that Nair was leaving the company immediately. The company would not detail the inappropriate behavior. Nair expressed regret in a Ford statement and declined comment when reached by The Associated Press.
