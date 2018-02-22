Ford names Lincoln chief to replace ousted North America head

9:30 AM, Feb 22, 2018
27 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 1: Kumar Galhotra, Ford Motor Company vice president and president of Lincoln, speaks during the unveiling of the new Continental model at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on April 1, 2015 in New York City. The auto show opens to the public April 3-12. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Kevin Hagen
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is naming a replacement for the president for North America who was ousted this week over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Kumar Galhotra will replace Raj Nair will take over on March 1. The company said Thursday in a printed release that he'll lead all aspects of the North American business, which is Ford's primary source of profits.

Galhotra has been with Ford for 29 years in a number of senior engineering and product strategy positions. He has led the Lincoln brand since 2014.

Ford announced Wednesday that Nair was leaving the company immediately. The company would not detail the inappropriate behavior. Nair expressed regret in a Ford statement and declined comment when reached by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top