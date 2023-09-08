Ford preparing for possible UAW strike

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — As United Auto Workers union employees end a day's work at the Ford Rouge Center in Dearborn, they’re leaving with uncertainty as negotiations between the company and their union hang in the balance.

“They need to go better and quicker,” Ford employee and UAW member Joseph Jones said.

With the talks ongoing, a potential strike looms ahead. This day next week could be their last at work for a few days, a few weeks or longer.

“I hope they come to an agreement but prepared to strike all the way,” UAW member Keisha Goodman said. “It's just time for us to have a change. We work too hard, we make these cars, we make everything happen.”

Goodman works for Stellantis but was at the Ford plant picking up her husband, who is also in the UAW.

“We just want to be able to live a better standard of life. Gas is ridiculous, food is ridiculous,” Ford employee and UAW member Darius Goodman said. “Shawn Fain is doing a great job getting his message across clearly. I like what he’s saying.”

In their demands, the UAW is asking for a double-digit pay increase and an elimination of a two-tier wage system, along with restoring cost-of-living pay, retiree health coverage and implementing a 32-hour work week.

“I know we probably won't get everything we want, but I think they should meet us at least 80%,” Darius Goodman said. “Bring back the pension, bring back the COLA.”

While both sides work to avoid a strike, Ford is preparing for one. Last month, they took out a $4 billion revolving credit line, saying in a statement “We’ve got deliberately strong cash and total liquidity, which gives us lots of flexibility for running the business today and investing in the future. But, like we’ve said before, there are a number of economic uncertainties right now. This additional credit provides us with even more certainty.”

When asked about reports they’re training salaried workers to staff parts depots, the company responded by saying “We have a responsibility to our customers and dealers to ship the parts that keep Ford vehicles on the road — especially to keep first responders and other essential services running. Like we would for any scenario where customer service could be interrupted, Ford is planning for the possibility of a work stoppage. Safety and customer service are top priorities for us.”

“Good luck with that,” Jones said of salaried workers working hourly jobs.

Jones and many UAW workers were not a fan of that plan or where negotiations stand. They hope a strike is avoided but are ready to stand together if its not.

“It's time for us to come together as a union, Ford, GM and Chrysler,” Darius Goodman said. “And if things aren't right, next week we’ll be out here.”

If a strike happens, the UAW has over $800 million in a strike fund, so workers will get at least some pay while on the picket lines.

