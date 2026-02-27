Forgotten Harvest mobile market brings culturally familiar food to Dearborn families twice a month

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A mobile food pantry is pulling up to a Dearborn neighborhood twice a month — and for the families who rely on it, it's about more than just groceries.

Forgotten Harvest's Mobile Market Food Pantry visits the site in front of LAHC twice a month, bringing food that reflects the diverse backgrounds of the community it serves.

"From Lebanon, from Yemen, from Iraq… American too," client Sadih Natour said.

WXYZ Sadih Natour

LAHC Food Pantry Coordinator Katelyn Ososki said the partnership with Forgotten Harvest's Mobile Market, which began 8 months ago, has significantly expanded the pantry's reach.

"We served 60 clients… typically on a mobile market we're serving over 100 now," Ososki said.

Ososki said the demand remains high.

"Twice a month is not enough to serve the need," Ososki said.

The goal of the mobile market, according to Forgotten Harvest Driver/Coordinator Monique Byrne, is to make sure families can count on consistent support.

"The schedule is booked," Byrne said. "They always can depend on us."

WXYZ Monique Byrne

Byrne said the need in the community is significant.

"It's very dire. Very, very dire," Byrne said.

The food stocked inside the truck is chosen with the community in mind — nutritious and familiar to the families picking it up.

"Giving food that is not only nutritious, but their families will actually use and enjoy," Ososki said.

For Natour, who has called Dearborn home for 30 years, the experience goes beyond receiving food assistance.

"You don't feel like charity… you feel like home," Natour said. "It's like family to tell you the truth."

With grocery prices continuing to climb, Natour said the support makes a real difference for her family.

"With everything really high. It really does help," Natour said.

WXYZ Salwa Khatib

Salwa Khatib, who was picking up food for families in need, pointed to another layer of pressure on the community.

"And especially with some of the food stamps being cut off," Khatib said.

Client Lojen summed up the sentiment shared by many who came out.

"God bless to all. Thank you," Lojen said.

The Mobile Market travels throughout the community, making its Dearborn stop twice per month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

