(WXYZ) — Forgotten Harvest is stepping up to address a critical need across metro Detroit.

Forgotten Harvest's mobile markets help people who can't travel for groceries

Many are facing food insecurity, lack the ability to travel to pick up groceries, and that's where the nonprofit is really making a difference.

TO MAKE A DONATION TO FORGOTTEN HARVEST, CLICK HERE.

I had the chance to see the community choice mobile market up close and hear from those receiving help.

The mobile market stopped at LA SED in Southwest Detroit to deliver nutritious food and a sense of comfort and compassion.

The initiative is unique in a lot of ways, including the fact that those who are facing food insecurity are not asked to show ID or talk about the source of their hardship.

Rather, they are welcome to come and pick up groceries that best suit their needs, and they're greeted with a smile.

“It’s extremely important. It comes to the community where most people congregate. It makes it more accessible," Sheela Drummer said.

Drummer told me many do not have adequate transportation to visit a food pantry on their own, and this type of outreach is essential for those who are struggling with bills. Also, families feel that someone is investing in their well-being.

“I see them helping the community to supplement their income in this economy," Drummer said.

“We do it because of the need. We want to make sure we are in the community doing the best we can, to feed everyone," Robbie Eddins, with Forgotten Harvest, said.

Eddins said multiple locations are visited each week, and there are two fully operational trailers. Donations to Forgotten Harvest help support these efforts, which are needed more and more each day.

“Food is costing too much money. Taxes are getting higher," Nazli Sancen with LA SED said.

You can learn more and find a mobile food pantry here.