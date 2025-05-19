Fork n' Pint holds pop-up at Irish Tavern after fire; 2 June fundraisers planned

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fork n' Pint is holding a pop-up shop at Irish Tavern Waterford. Fork n' Pint burned down May 1.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Employees who 7 News Detroit spoke with said the building in its current state is still very tough to view. Their livelihood sits in ruins, however, they said they are grateful for the opportunities being provided to salvage some of their lost income.

Chef Brian Coleman, who knows his way around a kitchen, cooked at Fork n' Pint for nearly 10 years. He recalls the morning he heard about the fire.

"Immediately went to the restaurant, got there in under five minutes and it was just tears from there," he said.

Coleman said he stayed in the house for about three days and grieved. But then, he said he got busy working at other restaurants within the company and helped improve their food.

"That was the No. 1 priority for the owners, for the Youngs, was to get staff jobs either here or in other places," he explained.

"The community reached out too — other restaurants looking for cooks, looking for servers, bartenders. So, it was great. I believe 90% of our staff right now is working."

Irish Tavern Waterford is one of four restaurants within the company. Sean Neal is the general manager.

"My main concern was always going to be well, how can I help the employees and everything like that. I started putting together different resources of like how many I have over here that I could kind of get employees over here to cover some shifts, seeing what the other stores were able to do —that kind of stuff," Neal told 7 News Detroit.

To help displaced employees like Coleman salvage some lost wages, Irish Tavern Waterford is hosting a pop-up shop for Fork n' Pint from Monday afternoon into the evening. Employees from Fork n' Pint will be working.

William Schwab is the general manager of Fork n' Pint.

"One hundred percent of the money we raise goes to the staff," he explained.

Schwab said the fire couldn't have happened at a worse time.

"It's very difficult to look at that building right now, especially knowing that that is the meat and the potatoes for my serving staff. That time of year, the next three months, is where they made their money for the year," Schwab explained.

So in the kitchen, Coleman said he'll be fixing some Fork n' Pint specials.

"So, these fundraisers help those guys to pay their bills," Coleman said.

Schwab said the next two fundraisers are June 1 at Billy's Tippin' Inn in White Lake from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and June 18 at Santia Banquet Center in Keego Harbor from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. He said there will be live entertainment at both events.

