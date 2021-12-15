Former assistant AG Brian Kolodziej disbarred after misconduct, conviction

(WXYZ) — A controversial former assistant attorney general can no longer practice law.

The 7 Investigators first revealed how Brian Kolodziej was at the center of a case where a police officer, Sean MacMaster, and his step-father said they were falsely accused of molesting the officer’s daughter.

Attorney General Dana Nessel dismissed the charges against the men after Kolodziej’s misconduct in the MacMaster case came to light. The career prosecutor was also later convicted of willful neglect of duty of a public officer for having a relationship with a sex assault victim in a separate case in Isabella County.

The state Attorney Discipline Board issued the notice of disbarment Wednesday.

MacMaster is now suing Koloziej, alleging the former assistant AG violated MacMaster’s constitutional rights in several ways including malicious prosecution and excessive pretrial punishment with 151 days in jail without bond.

