Former Detroit assistant principal sentenced in child sexual assault case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former assistant principal at a Detroit school has been sentenced in a sexual assault case involving a minor at his home.

Jerome Younger, 55, was sentenced on Sept. 30 to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a relationship with a minor. A judge sentenced him to 42 to 250 months in prison with 55 days served. Younger was also ordered to not contact the victim or anyone under 17 years old.

Younger, a Roseville resident, was charged in October after investigators say a former student of his was assaulted at his home. He pleaded no contest in August of this year.

Prosecutors previously said Younger had been mentoring the child for seven years. Younger was the assistant principal at Edward "Duke" Ellington Conservatory of Music and Art at Beckham Academy, an academy for students in pre-K through eighth grade.

Younger is required to be registered as a Tier 3 lifetime sex offender with electronic monitoring and Wyatt's law and have HIV testing.

“I commend the victim for having the bravery to come forward. Such action takes great courage. My office will continue to fight for victims and pursue justice on their behalf,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.