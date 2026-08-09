Former Detroit firefighter charged with arson, larceny including break-in at Detroit firehouse

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Detroit firefighter is facing multiple criminal charges, including arson and larceny in a building, after prosecutors say he set fire to several homes and stole from a firehouse in the city.

Eric Anderson was arrested Friday and arraigned Saturday. Prosecutors say he carried out a series of arsons and robberies at multiple homes between July 10 and Aug. 4. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Anderson resigned from the Detroit Fire Department in June 2023.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Anderson forced his way into a home on Bryden Street near Joy Road and Livernois on July 10, stole a refrigerator, stove and two pitbull puppies, then set the house on fire.

On July 29, Anderson is accused of setting another house on Bryden Street on fire. While firefighters were at the scene, prosecutors say he entered the firehouse on West Chicago and stole multiple personal items belonging to firefighters.

Prosecutors say Anderson also set another house, a garage and a commercial dumpster on fire.

Torion Burnett lives on Bryden Street, a few doors down from one of the homes that was set on fire.

"This is crazy, like I am mad, I am mad," Burnett said.

"It's so many police out here like 4 in the morning and I'm like what's going on," Burnett said.

"Detroit, we got to do better," Burnett said.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Charles Simms released a statement in response to the charges.

"Anyone who deliberately sets fires, steals from a firehouse, or otherwise jeopardizes the safety of Detroiters will be held accountable, regardless of who they are or whether they have ever worn a Detroit Fire Department uniform," Simms said.

"You stop the fires and now you creating them?" Burnett said.

Anderson is due back in court Monday for a hearing.

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