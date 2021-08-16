Former Detroit Lions player charged in wrong-way driver crash

Alexander Brown, 24, has been charged in a non-fatal, wrong-way crash that occurred on I-75 in Detroit Sunday morning.

Brown, who was a cornerback for the Detroit Lions, was waived from the team, according to a tweet from the Detroit Lions social media page.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday on southbound I-75 near I-375 in Detroit. Brown was allegedly speeding while intoxicated on the wrong side of the freeway. He then hit another car head-on, injuring a 27-year-old Detroit resident.

There was a passenger in Brown's vehicle, a 23-year-old man, who was trapped in the car and removed using the Jaws of Life. The passenger sustained a neck injury from the crash.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday that Brown has been charged with two counts of operating while under influense causing serious injury, and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

Brown is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court.