DEARBON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four men faced a judge Tuesday for their alleged role in a massive auto parts theft ring. Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Ford Motor Company lost millions of dollars worth of parts.

Wissam Faraj, a former Ford employee, allegedly drove into the Rouge Plant on numerous occasions in 2025, stole thousands of new car parts, and funneled them to a local collision shop to be sold online.

The prosecutor said other Ford employees noticed missing inventory and an investigation was launched.

7 News Detroit reporter Darren Cunningham has the story in the video below:

Former Ford employee, 3 others charged in multi-million dollar auto parts theft ring

That led to 35-year-old Faraj being charged on Tuesday. He was charged with running a criminal enterprise and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Worthy told news media, “Certainly, this is what happens to you when you engage in this type of behavior. We will investigate, charge you if we can show it beyond a reasonable doubt in court and you will be facing multiple years in prison.”

Faraj, who lives in Canton, is not alone. He’s accused of scheming with members of the Kahlil family who are associated with Startec Collision.

Badr Kahlil and his sons, Aiman and Firas, faced the same charges Tuesday.

They allegedly sold the parts mainly on eBay, as well as Facebook Marketplace and at the shop at a bargain.

Worthy said, “If it looks too good to be true, it probably isn’t true. Certainly, they were at a very lessened rate than these items actually sold for.”

The prosecutor said the parts includes airbags, bumpers, headlights, etc.

The Kahlils received a $100,000 cash or surety bond and no percent. Faraj received a $200,000 cash or surety bond and no 10%.

They’re all due back in court in early December.