Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to preach Sunday at Detroit's Little Rock Baptist Church

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is set to preach this weekend at Detroit's Historic Little Rock Baptist Church.

Little Rock Baptist's Pastor Rev. Jim Holley tells 7 Action News that Kilpatrick will be speaking Sunday at around 10:30 a.m., during the 10 am service.

This will be Kilpatrick's first public event since he was released from prison in January when former President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence.

Kilpatrick was serving a 28 year sentence for public corruption after being convicted in 2013. He served 7 years of his sentence before the commutation.

Current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spoke about Kilpatrick's upcoming preaching during an event Tuesday. He says he has spoken with Kilpatrick, who he says was called to the ministry during his time in prison.

"I believe it's sincere," Duggan said. "I believe he's passionate about it and I have no doubt he'll be successful at it."

Duggan also said that while it's not his place to speak about Kilpatrick's life, he expects the former mayor to make "announcements" about his future plans soon.