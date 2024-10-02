Former President Donald Trump to speak at Detroit Economic Club event on Oct. 10

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will be back in Michigan next week to speak at a Detroit Economic Club event.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 10 at the MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Tickets are available for DEC members and guests of DEC members.

Trump is also holding a campaign rally in Saginaw this Thursday at Saginaw Valley State University's Ryder Center for Health and Physical Education.

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance is also making a stop in Michigan this week. He'll be campaigning at the aerospace company Visioneering in Auburn Hills today.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also made several trips to Michigan recently. Both campaigns have ramped up visits to Michigan, a battleground state, as the presidential election nears.