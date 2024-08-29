Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump travels back to Michigan today for speech in Potterville

Former President Donald Trump spoke to a gathering of the National Guard at Huntington Place in Detroit during a stop in Michigan for the 2024 Presidential Campaign.
Donald Trump
Posted

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan today to deliver remarks in Potterville, Michigan.

You can watch the stream here at 3:30 p.m.

Trump is expected to speak about the economy, inflation and manufacturing during his visit.

His speech is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Alro Steel.

Trump was in Michigan on Monday to speak at the National Guard conference in Detroit.

RELATED VIDEO: Trump's speech at Detroit National Guard convention

Trump's speech at Detroit National Guard convention draws mixed reaction

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Michigan for a campaign event on Labor Day. 

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, is also scheduled to appear in Grand Rapids this morning.

