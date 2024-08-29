Former President Donald Trump travels back to Michigan today for speech in Potterville

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan today to deliver remarks in Potterville, Michigan.

You can watch the stream here at 3:30 p.m.

Trump is expected to speak about the economy, inflation and manufacturing during his visit.

His speech is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Alro Steel.

Trump was in Michigan on Monday to speak at the National Guard conference in Detroit.

Trump's speech at Detroit National Guard convention draws mixed reaction

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Michigan for a campaign event on Labor Day.

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, is also scheduled to appear in Grand Rapids this morning.

