Former President Jimmy Carter helped build Habitat for Humanity homes in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Since 1984, Habitat for Humanity says Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, have worked with nearly 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair more than 4,000 homes.

Cater came to Detroit in 2005 and helped volunteers from build homes.

“People talk about how good he was and how good he wasn’t as president but no one can dispute what he did for the people,” said Harvey Curley of Eastpointe.

Curley met former President Jimmy Carter back in 2005.

Curley was one of the many volunteers who worked with carter to build homes in southwest Detroit for Habitat for Humanity.

“Of course, figured well he’ll come in a big limousine so we’re looking for a limousine and all of sudden down the road we see a golf cart with a guy sitting there with a cap just like mine and a red handkerchief tied around his neck,” said Curley.

WXYZ Harvey Curley

Curley says the former president, Rosalynn Carter, and their daughter immediately got to work on the houses.

“He was so gracious, his wife was there, his daughter got down on his hands and knees and put the flooring in the kitchen,” said Curley.

Over the course of one week, the Carters and the Habitat for Humanity volunteers built 30 homes that sit just west of Woodward.

“My wife and I drove over there about two years ago and every house, every house was there not dilapidated, not empty,” Curley added.

“When you learned that he had passed, what were you thinking at that moment?” 7 News Detroit Tiarra Braddock asked.

“I felt sad but I felt that he had done what he wanted to do,” said Harvey.

Curley says he hopes carter’s life and legacy inspires people to be kind to each other.

“It doesn’t have to be huge, stop and say hello to the people that’s out on the street,” said Curley.