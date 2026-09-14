Former Sinai-Grace nurse on trial for sexual assault as prosecution calls witnesses, alleged victims to stand

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Testimony continued Monday in the criminal trial of a former Sinai-Grace Hospital nurse accused of sexually assaulting patients while on the job.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, faces three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in this case — one of eight criminal cases he faces, along with additional civil lawsuits.

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Testimony continues in trial for ex-Sinai Grace nurse accused of sexually assaulting patients

Prosecutors called multiple witnesses to the stand, including other alleged victims and a former co-worker of Figueroa-Berrios.

Former Sinai-Grace nurse Heidi Schmidt testified for the prosecution, saying she took over care of a patient who had previously been treated by Figueroa-Berrios in August, 2025. Schmidt said the patient appeared upset and shared details of a sexual assault.

"She got very emotional and was about to cry," Schmidt said.

Schmidt also testified she was asked to chaperone a cervical exam, during which doctors reported the patient was bleeding. She said she attempted to notify her supervisor about the situation.

"I texted my boss to let her know what's going on and got no response," Schmidt said.

When asked about standard hospital procedure, Schmidt addressed the question of privacy curtains.

"Is it customary for curtains to be open or closed while a patient is inside?"

"It depends what the patient is having done and wants," Schmidt said.

During witness questioning, Figueroa-Berrios asked for help and then became physically ill, vomiting in court, which prompted a brief recess.

Defense attorney Tiffany Howell appeared visibly thrown off by her client becoming sick.

Upon returning to court, Howell challenged Schmidt's account, questioning whether she had reviewed any notes before testifying.

"You said he hung around for a bit, this happened over a year ago. Did you take notes, review anything in preparation for this testimony?" said Howell.

"No," Schmidt said.

Prior to Schmidt's testimony, two other alleged victims shared their own accounts of sexual assault. Prosecutors note all alleged crimes involved behavior that occurred when patients were alone with Figueroa-Berrios — and some were intoxicated. The alleged incidents span from December 2021 through August 2025.

Prosecutors plan to call two more witnesses before the defense presents its case. The officer in charge of the investigation is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

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