Former state representative critically injured after hitting unmarked pipe while biking in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Family and friends are calling for prayers for former State Rep. John Reilly, who was critically injured after striking a black sewage pipe while riding his bike along the sidewalk on Axford Road in Orion Township at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Reilly suffered a severe spinal cord injury in the crash. His family says he was wearing a helmet, his bike had a large headlamp, and he had ridden the same path many times before.

Reilly was on his way to an early morning Bible study at St. Joseph Catholic Church, just a few hundred feet from where the accident occurred.

Family friend Joe Kearns, who has known the family for 35 years, described Reilly as a man of deep faith and dedication.

"As far as biking, that was something he liked to do for exercise. If he could ride his bike instead of driving a car, he would do that," Kearns said.

"He was kind of known as a disciple — that's the best way I can think of him, a modern day disciple," Kearns said. "He was always willing to talk about God, Christ and relationships with Christ and trying to build that."

Reilly is married with a wife, 4 kids and 13 grandchildren. Kearns described him as a dedicated family man who always puts others first.

"He always seemed a little happier to give than receive. That's just kind of the person he was," Kearns said. “He would give you the shirt off his back, and I literally mean that.”

The pipe did not appear to be marked at the time of the accident, and there were no signs indicating the sidewalk was closed. Cones and tape have since been placed around the pipe.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said the township has expressed concerns to the contractor and Oakland County, which is overseeing the sewer project, about whether proper safety protocol was followed.

"My heart's broken right now. I personally know this person. I was in a Bible study with this man for 10 years a while back, so I'm frustrated. People should be frustrated. We need to do better," Barnett said on Wednesday.

The Office of the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner responded Wednesday with a statement: "The safety of the public, construction crews, and the communities we serve is a priority. WRC is working with the project representatives to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The contractor identified by the county as DVM Utilities also responded Wednesday: "Our immediate concern is the safety and well-being of everyone involved. We are gathering information to understand what happened and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities."

Kearns is asking the public to pray for Reilly's recovery.

"We need everyone to pray for a miracle. John's condition has not improved from the time he got here, so we just need God to intervene and put His hand on John if it's God's will to bring him back to us," Kearns said.

Reilly served as a state representative for 6 years. The Oakland County GOP has also posted on Facebook asking for prayers as Reilly remains hospitalized.

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