Former Target employee accused of stealing cash, merchandise; fled police

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kevin Christopher McGowan Jr., 22, faces charges of larceny and fleeing from police. On Tuesday morning, investigators said McGown put lives at risk while driving away from officers at high speeds.

"It was scary," Samantha DuGray recalled.

The Taylor mom said she was on her way home from work.



VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect running after Target thefts

"I saw a car behind us with no lights maybe going like 90 mph and I was like 'hoo.' Got scared, so I was like pull over," DuGray said. "We pull over to the petting farm and six or seven cop cars come down and I'm like oh, OK."

In police dash camera, a patrol supervisor can be heard calling off the chase.

An officer is heard on the footage saying: "We just observed that vehicle crash out. He just struck another vehicle in the intersection."

Moments later, the driver hit two vehicles and came to a crashing halt after hitting a pole at the intersection of Goddard and Pardee roads.



VIDEO: Dashcam video captures chase following Target thefts

"I don't know the exact speed, but it was upward of at least 90 mph," Detective Zachary Digiacomo told 7 News Detroit.

As it turns out, police said the man was a seasonal employee at Target who had recently been fired for stealing and conned his way back into the store.

He's seen on surveillance footage leaving the store with items he allegedly didn't pay for.

"Right there, it appears he has the PlayStation 5 under his jacket," Digiacomo explained.

He said McGowan made it to his car and drove off as police rolled up. DiGiacomo recounted several larcenies.

"On the (December) 5th, it happened I believe in the afternoon. Took some cash, put it in his pocket, finished his shift. And then the (December) 7th, he came in in the morning before Target opened to the public, took some more stuff and was in and out in 5 minutes," DiGiacomo explained. "And then again on the (December) 8th, in and out before any employees would realize he was there."

But the last time, employees caught on to what he was doing and called police. That led to the pursuit, crash and capture.

"It was upwards of $7,000 worth of cash and merchandise (he stole)," the detective told 7 News Detroit.

This is all news to DuGray, who's just grateful to have made it out of harms way.

"I'm just glad no one else really got hurt," she said.

No serious injuries were reported. McGowan's been arraigned on charges of larceny and fleeing from police. He's due back in court on the Dec. 23 for his probable cause hearing.