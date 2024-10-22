Former Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in bribery case

Former Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars was sentenced to 71 months in prison on Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty in a federal corruption investigation.

Sollars pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and wire fraud. The sentencing memorandum called for a 71-month sentence.

He'll also have three years of supervised release after the prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.

As part of his plea, Sollars admitted to bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds by accepting things of value in order to influence and reward business transactions related to the City of Taylor's Right of Refusal program.

WATCH BELOW: Feds: Taylor mayor took cash, lottery tickets in bribery scheme

Sollars is one of three people indicted by a federal grand jury in the case. The indictment charged Sollars, Shady Awad, who is a businessman and owns a company called Realty Transition, and Jeffrey Baum, the city of Taylor's community development manager.



WATCH BELOW: Taylor mayor releases video defending himself in FBI probe

According to the indictment, Awad's company, Realty Transition was selected by Sollars to develop a majority of the tax-foreclosed properties in the city's Right of First Refusal (ROFR) program. The indictment said in 2015, Realty Transition was awarded the right to develop all 95 of the city's properties. In 2016, they were awarded 29 of the 34 properties; in 2017, it was 38 of 45 properties, and in 2018, it was all 37 properties, according to the indictment.

Sollars had been under federal investigation for months and released a lengthy video on his campaign's Facebook page saying he was an innocent man whose life has been turned upside down by the FBI.

As for the conspiracy to commit bribery charge, the indictment said that Sollars accepted over $30,000 in renovations to Sollars' home, over $11,000 in renovations to Sollars' lake house, over $12,000 worth of household appliances and cabinets, cash and other items from Awad, all with intent to influence and reward Sollars and Baum to give Awad's company city business.

A majority of the bribery charges related to different things that happened between Awad, Sollars and Baum, including renovations on his home, the installation of hardwood floors and much more.