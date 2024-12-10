Fort Street bridge closed for repairs the next two days

SOUTHWEST DETROIT (WXYZ) — I’m in Southwest Detroit this morning, and right behind me, you can see the M-85/Fort Street bridge over the Rouge River getting ready to be shut down for repairs. The repairs will be done over the next 2 days, and during that time the bridge will be closed from 7 am to 5 pm.

Now this is one of many examples of the much-needed work required to fix Michigan’s crumbling roads... something Michiganders have heard over and over again in recent years and are still waiting for the job to be done.

So, as we head into the last days of the legislative session.. Both Republicans and Democrats are pitching new proposals.

Republicans are proposing to increase fuel taxes to shift taxes paid at the pump to road repairs… they’re also suggesting exempting fuel purchases from the state sales tax, and shifting state corporate income tax money to road funding.

While the democratic proposal is pushing for hiking annual registration fees by $100 per vehicle, adding tolls to some of the state’s busiest freeways, and a 19-cent fuel tax hike.

So the big question is how do drivers feel about this? Here is what some had to say:

"I don't like that!" said Izier Barnes.

"Okay, not in favor again," Lareisha B told us.

Now I do want to add that as per Michigan.Gov's pavement condition tracker, the roads have improved over the the last five years or so. Michigan’s lane miles that are in good condition have gone up by about 5 percent, while the lane miles that are in poor condition have gone down by about 8 percent.