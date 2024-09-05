Fortnite fundraiser happening today at The Big House to raise money for U-M's cancer center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A few days ahead of No. 10 Michigan's big game against No. 4 Texas, where the big screens at the Big House will be showing the highlights from the football game, the screens will feature video games.

The world's most popular streamer, Ninja, and his family will be taking over Michigan Stadium today, playing Fortnite on the Big Screen to help raise money for the school's cancer center.

Our own Mike Duffy got to sit down and talk to Ninja's brother, and the CEO and content creator of Bearded-Blevins, Jonathan Blevins.

"Can you describe to me what's going to happen tomorrow?" Mike asked.

“Yeah. So we’re going to go live around 9:30 or 10 am eastern time and we are going to have cameras on and we’re going to be mic’d up and we’re going to be playing Fortnite together and talking to our incredible communities who are very excited," Jonathan replied. "​We’re going to have some previous Michigan athletes and current Michigan athletes joining us as well playing Fortnite, maybe on the Michigan field doing like a punt, pass, kick competition as well. All the while sharing that link in the Twitch chats and the Youtube chats where people can click and donate."

If you're not able to attend in person,you can find the link on Twitch and donate while you play.

You can watch the interview in it's entirety below: