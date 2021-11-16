Forum happening Tuesday at Bloomfield Hills high after several racist incidents

(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Hills High School is holding a community forum on Tuesday night after a wave of racist incidents on social media and on graffiti inside the school.

It's an ongoing issue that has been frustrating both staff and students alike.

Last Friday, students staged a walkout protest over the social media messages and graffiti. Then, another incident happened on Monday morning involving racist messages on social media.

The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and police are looking into the posts to see where they originated from. Students say they're in fear for their safety.

On Monday, police were back at the school. Parents are not happy, and students are concerned.

"These racist incidents are very concerning," Rob Johanson, a parent, said.

"I come to school to learn. I don't come here to be hated on because of what I look like or what my skin color is," one student said.

The district responded to the most recent incident with a statement that reads, "BHHS students shared a social media post threatening black individuals. Bloomfield Township Police are investigating the origin of this social media post. Currently, there is no direct link to Bloomfield Hills High School other than our students have seen and shared the post."

The fourm is open to parents, students, teachers, anyone involved with the district.

"Racism is an issue that has been long-standing and it needs to end. It's terrible," Justin Labond, another parent said.

"I am hopeful when I see kids stand up to what is happening," Johanson added.

The hour-long forum will be taking place here at the high school.

Police also have stepped up with extra patrols in and around the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police.

