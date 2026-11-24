GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A foul odor is once again causing a stink in Grosse Pointe Farms, and with Thanksgiving just days away, residents say they've had enough.

The smell is coming from the Kerby Road pump station on Chalfonte — an issue I first reported on a year ago. One year later, something still doesn't smell right, and I'm following up to find out why this problem hasn't been flushed away once and for all.

7 News Detroit reporter Peter Maxwell has the story in the video below:

Foul odor returns to Grosse Pointe Farms as residents demand a fix for Kerby pump station stench

You can't see it, but if you spend enough time around the Kerby pump station in Grosse Pointe Farms, you might just smell it.

I spoke with Farms resident Marcela Murillo, who has lived next door to the Kerby pump station for five years and says it constantly smells like natural gas, rotten eggs and sewage.

"The smell is really, really bad," Murillo said. "It's really disturbing. It's not even worth it to step out of the house with a smell like that."

Last year, I brought this same story of homeowners dealing with the foul odor, and while a year has passed, the problem hasn't gone away.

"To make a long story short. The problem still hasn't been solved," David Pitts said.

In fact, the stench has become particularly bad in recent weeks.

Aaron Tavalier lives on the corner of Kerby and Chalfonte and says doing yard work can be nauseating.

"It's bad on somedays when you get a bad wind from the west and you can't smell it other days," Tavalier said. "It's become a daily hassle. You can see kids walking home from school holding their noses."

The city of Grosse Pointe Farms tells me that last Friday the fire department flushed 70,000 gallons of water to an upstream manhole serving the pump station to help try and flush the system.

"I would like to see some water flowing through it 24/7 or they can just shut it down," Pitts said.

Grosse Pointe Farms City Manager Shane Reeside provided a statement:

"The odor from the pump station seemed to improve significantly this summer following the change to SEMSD filter media. However, the odor has been noticeable periodically over the past couple of months, prompting a few calls to City Hall.



SEMSD has attributed the heightened odor to a lack of rainfall, which would typically help "flush the system." Other than a few sprinkles, we haven't had any significant rainfall in the past couple of months. Air movement also appears to be a factor, with the odor more noticeable when there is little or no wind. Apparently, this is not an issue specific to Grosse Pointe Farms, but one that has affected many surrounding communities as well.



In a proactive attempt to help flush the system, and with SEMSD's consent, the City added approximately 70,000 gallons of water to an upstream manhole serving the pump station this past Friday. However, frankly, compared to a significant rain event, that was a drop in the bucket.



I understand that changing out the filter media was a first-step approach, and SEMSD is now looking at other potential measures to address odor control.



The City will continue to press SEMSD to work with the community in addressing this issue."

Southeast Macomb Sanitation District President Kip Walby tells me that in 2025, the district invested $100,000 in a new carbon filtration system. In a statement, Walby says:

"We haven't had a substantial rain event since October 2nd. It being a combine system the accumulation of sediment in the pipes and without the rain flushing them odors can occur."

But for residents, it's not what's been said or promised — it's going to be whether they can finally step outside without having to hold their nose.

"We need to fix it," Murillo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.