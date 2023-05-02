Founders responds to discrimination lawsuit amid closure

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The doors at Founders Brewing Co. are locked. The signs suggest it’s only temporary because of a power and AC issues.

However, the company has announced on social media that the Detroit taproom is closed for good.

That announcement came hours after an employee filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.

The company said the Detroit taproom struggled following COVID-19 shutdowns and never fully regained foot traffic.

Meantime, the word is still spreading that the location is closed. Tuesday afternoon, 7 Action News saw people showing up looking for lunch and a beer. However, they were surprised to find the doors locked.

Zach, an employee of six months, also showed up. He said he learned of the closure on Monday as well.

“I’m just kind of disappointed about it. It kinda sucks," he told 7 Action News. “It’s definitely going to affect me financially for a little bit.”

He said he also learned of the lawsuit filed by manager Naeemah Dillard. Dillard, who is Black, is represented by attorney Jack Schulz.

In a statement, Schultz said that Dillard was promoted to manager but was “utilized merely for the optics of having a black manager while being treated completely different than her white counterparts.”

He claims she wasn’t given any actual managerial responsibilities and accuses Founders' leadership of allowing “white servers and bussers to essentially login at a higher pay rate to perform the duties which unfairly were denied to Ms. Dillard.”

An employee inside the establishment Tuesday afternoon came to the door and said "no comment" when asked about the closure and the lawsuit.

This is the second racial discrimination lawsuit filed by an employee against Founders Brewing at the Detroit location.

Tracy Evans, who is Black, filed it in 2018.

The brewery closed temporarily and underwent equity, diversity and inclusion training. That case was settled.

Statement from Founders Brewing Company on May 2, 2023: