Four die in separate Detroit fires, victim's aunt advocates prevention

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department had a busy 24 hours, fighting two fatal fires that resulted in the loss of four lives.

Both fires happened on the west side of the city. One on the 12000 block of Rutherford Street around 6 a.m on Sunday, and the second one happened around 6 a.m. on Monday on the corner of 7 Mile Road and Wildemere Street.

One of the victims from the Rutherford fire, Babygrace Johnson, is at Detroit Receiving Hospital fighting for her life. Her surviving son was admitted to Children’s Hospital right next door.

Johnson's sister, Tanique Chism, spoke with 7 News Detroit in hopes of spreading a message to prevent others from experiencing her heartache.

“She tried. She tried. God, Lord, Lord. Lord, she tried," Chism said.

She said Johnson initially made it out of her burning home with her 4-year-old son in her arms, but when she ran back in the home to try and save her 6-year-old son, Legend, it was too late.

Johnson couldn’t get to him. Overcome with smoke, Chism said her sister is now intubated and in critical condition.

“And I’m just wondering how and hoping and praying that she can get through this once she gets up and realize that he didn’t make it. And she did everything she could," Chism said.

“(Legend) was all about family. Ya know, anytime we were around, he was just always hugs, love and kisses," she recalled. "Memories — at least we have those. He was just bright, started school this year."

Tanique Chism speaks on child who died in fire

She said it hurt to hear about the second fire on Wildemere Street. It killed three people. DFD said a man and a woman died in the fire. A teenage girl died on her way to the hospital. Two others survived.

“We need to get to the root of all these fires. We never see as many fires in the summertime," Chism said.

While the causes of both fires remain under investigation, she figures the timing during this cold weather is no coincidence as families find ways to stay warm.

She’s hoping Legend’s death can spell caution for others.

Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway said, "The city of Detroit is like a big family, and when this tragedy strikes this family, it strikes all of us. I take it personal."

Both homes are in her district, and she said she wants people to know resources are available for those struggling to heat their homes safely.

According to the fire department, nationwide, 8 out of 10 home fire deaths are caused by heating equipment.

Never overload electrical outlets with too many devices, such as space heaters, which use high-wattage.

Plug them directly into wall outlets. Place them on flat surfaces and away from flammable items. Turn space heaters off when you leave the room and go to sleep.

Also, you should never use a kitchen oven or stovetop to heat home.

"We don't want anymore accidents and tragedies to happen. So, let's do what we can as a community," Calloway said.

Legend's family started a GoFundMe to help give him a proper burial him. Chism told 7 News Detroit her four-year-old nephew, Mason, has been released from the hospital.