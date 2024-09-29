Four hospitalized after crash, car fire in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four people were hospitalized in a crash that happened in Sterling Heights on Saturday night (Sept. 28).

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on 18 Mile Road and Pickett Ridge. First responders got to the scene and found two vehicles in a crash and a fire.

Investigators say that the driver of an Orange mustang was heading westbound on 18 Mile Road when they lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the driver of a Silver Ram pickup truck heading eastbound. Officials say the accident caused a fire, with several witnesses & bystanders helping the people in the vehicles out of the wreckage.

All four people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital, with the driver and passenger, both 17, in the Mustang being listed in critical condition. The driver and passenger in the Ram truck, both 25, were hospitalized, but are expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say that weather was a factor in the crash, and that alcohol/drug use are not believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked the Traffic Safety Bureau at (586)446-2920