Four juveniles detained after stolen car plows into Ypsilanti Township house

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four juveniles are in custody after deputies say they crashed a stolen car into a home in Ypsilanti Township.

The crash happened at overnight at Clark and Ridge Roads.

Resident Millie Cole told 7 News Detroit, “I heard sirens coming down Clark, and then I heard tires screeching and the next thing I knew I thought I was going to (expletive) die.”

7 News Detroit reporter Darren Cunningham has the story in the video below:

Four juveniles crash stolen car into Ypsilanti Township

“They had to have hit this so hard to move this," resident Connor Shelley said.

Washtenaw County sheriff's deputies said it started at 11:58 p.m., on Sunday. A blue Chevy Cruze was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Dover Court in Superior Township.

Deputies said the car was soon spotted speeding east on Clark Road. The sheriff's office said their deputies tried to catch up. But before they could, the Cruze crashed about 2 miles away into this home. It sits where the road ends at Clark and Ridge Roads.

The impact was so powerful, Cole and Shelley, said the entire house shook.

“The whole house, when it got hit, felt like it went back and forth," Cole said.

Shelley said, “It was really just a shock of the moment. It was almost like a bomb went off in front of the house.”

For Cole, the car came terrifyingly close.

“I would be dead right now, if that porch wasn’t there. I was sitting six feet from the impact," she recalled.

The township condemned the home. Shelley said they’re waiting to see if the home, which is owned by a relative, is salvageable.

“The front wall of the basement in this house is fully collapsed. With the collapse brought a crack down the entire front of the house, on the inside at least," he described.

Investigators said all four juveniles in the stolen car were detained at the scene, and then turned over to their parents. Miraculously, none of them were injured.

Shelley said, “I understand there’s only so much a parent could’ve done intros situation but you have to understand that there’s major repercussions for your actions.”

The couple said this is not the first time a vehicle barged onto the property, and they’d like to see the county or the township install a guardrail to prevent something like this from happening again.

Cole said, “I’m just thankful that I’m okay and every else is okay. No fatalities.”

Investigators said the incident remains under investigation and will then be sent to the juvenile division of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.