Four-year-old boy shot in Detroit

(WXYZ) — A four-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a bullet during a drive by shooting on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened on Stout St. near Evergreen road right before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The four-year-old was shot in the buttocks while sleeping. He has been transported to Children's hospital.

Police say the boy is listed in critical condition by age but he is "doing well" at the point and time.

A total of five children were in the house during the shooting.

Four rounds of shots entered the home and four shell casings from a high powered rifle were found in the street.

This is a breaking story and will updated as more information comes in.