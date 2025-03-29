Fraser massage business searched in prostitution investigation, 4 in custody

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massage business in Fraser was busted in an alleged prostitution investigation.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says they executed search warrants at the business near the corner of 14 Mile and Garfield roads and at a residence in Fraser sometime on Thursday.

The massage business is rather nondescript, but it’s located directly across the street from Fraser City Hall and the Fraser Police Department.

“It's the only place in the complex that doesn’t have an actual sign," said Katrina Irwin, who lives and works nearby. "They have a piece of cardboard that says 'massage' in the window. They never have any lights. You cannot see in, you can not see out.”

Irwin has long had suspicions about the business. Working as a bartender, she saw things driving home at 2 a.m. that many others did not.

"Sometimes, you would see people in nice business attire getting out of a nice Cadillac or a nice SUV,” Irwin said of the customers. “Always a man, never a woman. What kind of massage parlor doesn't go man or woman?”

Katrina says she also saw special phone calls or door knocks before the men were let in.

“Definitely not the normal knock, knock, knock," Irwin said. "It'd be a knock, knock, knockity, knock. Or a knock, pause, 1,2,3. It was very clear.”

Irwin says when reported what she saw to police, she was told an investigation was already underway. That investigation revealed itself Thursday.

“I went to go hangout at a business in the parking lot and as people were coming in, within 20 minutes, they were like 'oh my god, the cops are there,'” Irwin said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed they executed search warrants as part of a prostitution investigation. Four people were taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been announced.

"It kind of breaks your heart because I have kids, so when you hear possible sex trafficking and hear different things, and if they are doing that, how do I explain that to my kids?” Irwin said.

While Irwin is relieved to see the business closed now, she hopes it stays that way for good.

“If it was sex trafficking, whether underage or possibly people who didn't want to do these things, shame on them," Irwin said. "If you do the crime, you need to do the time. They shouldn't be open."