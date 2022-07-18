Free food and fuel, community members help to combat inflation costs

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For 33 days in a row gas prices have been on a steady decline nationally according to gasbuddy. In Michigan, motorist have seen a 50 cents drop in price at the pump per gallon in the past month.

“It’s definitely an improvement for some drivers out there,” says Adrianne Woodland a spokesperson for AAA.

Woodland says crude oil cost is down and so is the demand for gas, which causing the dip in cost. However, some analyst predict prices could creep back up come October.

“I just wanted to give the people good news,” says Adell Kimbrough.

On Monday, Kimbrough and his non-profit Prophetic World Group is giving away $20,000 worth free fuel in Oak park.

“I just want people to know there is hope,” says Kimbrough.

Each car will get $40 worth of gas. The event starts at 2pm and will end when the 20k is spent. Kimbrough says his non-profit has sent 225 kids to college in 5 years and he has been fundraising for the gas giveaway for two months and he is happy to help families anyway he can.

“I just feel joy and it’s just a blessing to be a blessing to others," says Kimbrough.

It’s not just gas prices plaguing people’s budgets. Food costs are also through the roof sending more people to utilize food banks.

“About two months ago it dramatically spiked,” says Pastor Albert Rush.

Eastpoint Immanuel United Methodist Church has been running a community food pantry for close to two decades. In the beginning of COVID, their small production went from serving 25 people every two weeks, to 90. Pastor Albert Rush says the need died down around September, but its back up.

“We had 75 cars serving over 200 people coming though in two hours," says Pastor Rush.

Right now the ministry is depending on community donations to stay afloat, but they surviving on a week-by-week basis. Other food banks and pantries across the country expressing similar circumstances.

“Every time we distribute, it’s literally empty,” says Pastor Rush.

If you would like to donate to the food pantry call (586) 776-7750.