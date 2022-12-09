Free rides or improved service? QLine riders debate on how Michigan taxpayer money should be spent

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major investment was recently sent to the governor for her signature, committing $85-million for 17 years to keep rides free on Detroit's QLine.

The money is needed, according to operators, and would make up just more than half of the annual budget.

Day in and day out, Sam Payne sees value in taking the QLine to and from work, part of it due to high gas prices.

“I use the QLine to get back and forth to work sometimes. It’s important to me because I might not have cash all the time," said Payne.

There’s also benefits of taking the free service to events downtown he can enjoy with his daughter Ayron.

"It’s hard to park sometimes when it’s an event. What if I want to take my daughter to sesame street live or something," said Payne.

The QLine, which runs 3.3 miles in each direction from midtown to downtown, has now been operating 5 years.

As ridership has grown, so has support from those who say it helps make Detroit a major city.

"I use the QLine to get from Wayne State down to Grand Circus Park," said Megan McKinnon, a QLine passenger. She says she thinks it's a good investment of the state's money to maintain free rides.

Supporters of making the QLine free long term and expanding access say it’s also important to take into account it provides safe transportation.

Lisa Nuszkowski is president of M-1 Rail, which oversees the QLine.

"The QLine is a really safe service. We have partnership with transit police who frequently board our street cars," said Nuszkowski. “Our game is increasing ridership and making sure we’re providing value for folks.”

While Nuszkowski and others say the state should pay $85 million over 17 years to keep rides free with an investment of $5 million a year, critics say funding, which awaits the governor's signature, could be better spent.

"Sometimes it’s not coming. Not reliable. I plan for something and it doesn’t show up and I have to get back in my car," said Sandra Smothers, a passenger.

Smothers said she'd rather see the money go to improved service over free rides.

Lawmakers originally approved free rides in the pandemic; new funds are planned to come from hotel and liquor taxes.